Metrology: “We convert the existing RLM world into the new world of measurement”: Newspaper for municipal economy

What are the challenges of measuring with the RLM meter? What is different here compared to “normal” meters?

Peter Heuell, Managing Director of EMH Metering: According to the Electricity Grid Access Ordinance (StromNZV), consumption points with an annual consumption of more than 100,000 kWh cannot be billed with standardized load profiles. With RLM customers, not only a working price for the consumed energy is usually charged, but also a performance price. Special counters are required for this. Such RLM counters measure the maximum power, but also the load profile and the…