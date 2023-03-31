The Metropolitan Bank case breaks out

The situation of banks in the US is not yet calm. The fragility of small and medium-sized American banks is demonstrated by the umpteenth case of an institution that risks collapse, dragged down by the flight of investors from the title and by strong bearish positions of speculators. The latest name that is likely to become famous globally is that of Metropolitan Bankcommercial bank of New York, whose stock plunged 28% in yesterday’s session on Wall Street, closing at 25.36 dollars after having also touched 22.52 dollars.

Investors, who fled the stock en masse, were mainly worried about two things: the bank’s exposure to the world of cryptocurrencies and the bank’s dubious liquidity situation in case of need. So much so that someone was already comparing it to the failed Signature Bank. Metropolitan Bank intervened at the end of the session trying to reassure the markets by disseminating updated data. So much so that the stock, in trading after the closing, marks an increase of almost 20% around 30 dollars.

Small US banks are fragile

Based on the data communicated, Metropolitan Bank claims to be more than reliable on the liquidity front: as of March 29 it had available – between deposits with the Fed and easily available guaranteed funds – 3.1 billion dollars, while the core deposits were 5, 04 billion dollars. A figure, the latter, up by 5.4% compared to the end of 2022. Furthermore, the bank underlined, Metropolitan Bank has almost completed its plan to exit the crypto world. Currently only 4% of its total deposits are linked to the world of cryptocurrencies and this exposure will be reduced to zero by the end of the second quarter.

The bank’s decision to disclose this data quickly and furiously aims to stop panic selling on the stock in the bud, which has already caused the collapse of several banking realities, from Svb to Credit Suisse. A move that, judging the first reactions, seems to have been successful. But which shows how the fragility of the American banking system, especially in its smaller realities, is great and how the danger of investors fleeing is still real.

Biden calls for stricter rules

It is no coincidence that since the Svb case broke out almost a month ago, an almost unanimous chorus has started asking the tightening of controls on the smallest realities of the American banking world. The latest in chronological order was US President Joe Biden, who is reportedly pushing to restore controls eliminated by the Trump administration for small and medium-sized banks.

While not proposing legislative solutions, the White House is calling for annual stress tests, not every two years as is the case now, for banks with $100-250 billion in assets. Furthermore, the Biden administration is in favor of strengthening supervisory tools to ensure that banks can support the rise in interest rates.