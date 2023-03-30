Listen to the audio version of the article

Consolidated revenues in 2022 of 140.896 million euros against 131.801 million in 2021, up by +7% compared to the previous period, a positive consolidated EBITDA of 8.371 million against 7.051 million in 2021, with an increase of 19% and a Positive consolidated net result of 4.432 million euros against 2.958 million in 2021, with an increase of 50 percent. These are the main numbers of the annual financial report and the annual non-financial report for 2022 of Mexedia Spa SB approved by the Board of Directors chaired by Elio Catania.

The tech company founded and led by the entrepreneur Taddeo, listed in France on the Euronext Growth Paris list and which has become a Benefit Company since May 2022, thus confirms a constant growth trend. The company, which grew up in the telecommunications and business services sector, offers solutions and tools enclosed in a single integrated technological ecosystem to allow companies to manage all communication activities with customers. «It has been a very positive year for the Mexedia group», declares Orlando Taddeo. «The development of Mexedia continued also in 2022 and the consolidated results confirm the correct strategic vision. All this allows us to look to the future with confidence, aiming at ambitious goals».

The results of 2022, according to the president of Mexedia Catania, «are the sign of the dynamism of Mexedia, an innovative group that operates on an international scale in a rapidly developing sector. Mexedia has a solid track record built over time in the world of telecommunications which will allow it to grow in innovative customer-engagement services”. Mexedia completed the acquisition of Phonetime and Matchcom in early 2023, thus strengthening its presence in the United States and South America. The two companies, which have a total turnover of approximately 300 million dollars, have an important role in the reference sector and a strong presence in the US and Latin American markets, with an extensive network of more than 450 customers worldwide. global.