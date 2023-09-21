Mexican Business Council Organizes Trade Mission to Costa Rica and El Salvador for Business Opportunities and Collaboration.

A delegation of businessmen from the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (Comce) is embarking on a trade mission to Costa Rica and El Salvador. The purpose of the mission is to create new business opportunities, strengthen trade relations, and promote collaboration between buyers, sellers, and investors.

Víctor Manuel Meléndez Artiga, the vice president of the International Section for Central America and the Caribbean at COMCE, highlighted the importance of this trade mission and encouraged Mexican companies to participate as buyers, sellers, and investors. He stated that this was a unique opportunity to engage with these nations at a high level and establish mutually beneficial partnerships.

The trade mission, known as the El Salvador-Costa Rica Joint Trade Mission, is scheduled to take place from September 25 to 28. It is seen as a crucial step towards increasing trade and investment between the three countries.

In 2022, the total trade value between Mexico and El Salvador reached $1.584 billion, while with Costa Rica, it amounted to $1.690 billion. The sectors of interest for business collaboration include agro-industrial, banking, hospital medical supplies, and information technology.

To facilitate the mission, the embassies of El Salvador and Costa Rica in Mexico, along with the Mexican embassies in the respective countries, and the Costa Rica-Mexico Chamber of Industry and Commerce (Cicomex) are collaborating. Numerous strategic meetings will be organized to enhance interaction and generate new business opportunities.

These meetings will involve key stakeholders, such as the Ministries of Commerce of both countries, as well as various promotion agencies like the Salvadoran Association of Industrialists, the Exporters Corporation of El Salvador, the National Association of Private Enterprise, and the Foreign Trade Promoter of Costa Rica.

The trade mission holds significant potential for boosting economic ties and fostering growth for all participating nations. It aims to tap into the flourishing agro-industrial, banking, healthcare, and information technology sectors, among others.

