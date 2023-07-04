Mexican Peso Appreciates Against the Dollar as Remittances Increase

Title: Mexican Peso Rises Against the Dollar as Remittances Increase

Today, Monday July 3, 2023, the dollar is trading at 17.0593 pesos per unit, with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 6.32 cents against the spot interbank dollar, settling at 17.0524. This marks a significant appreciation of the Mexican currency compared to the last closing on Friday, where the exchange rate stood at 17.1156 according to Banxico.

Economist Gabriela Siller emphasizes the notable flow of remittances to Mexico during the past month of May, amounting to 5,693.09 million dollars. The figure signifies an acceleration in remittances compared to the previous year, with a 10.72% annual increase. However, Siller also highlights that the appreciation of the peso and high inflation are causing the purchasing power of recipients to diminish, considering the value of these foreign currencies in Mexican pesos. This marks the seventh consecutive month of annual falls in real remittances.

On an international level, the US manufacturing index in June closed at 46.0 points, showing a decline of 0.9 points compared to May. This represents the index’s lowest level since May 2020, as the manufacturing sector continues to contract for eight consecutive months.

Notably, the price of the dollar in various Mexican banks fluctuates as follows:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.0524 – Sell $17.0524

– HSBC: Buy $19.01 – Sell $19.74

– Banamex: Buy $17.04 – Sell $18.03

– Bancomer: Buy $19.83 – Sell $20.73

– Banorte: Buy $15.94 – Sell $17.35

– Scotiabank: Buy $16.68 – Sell $17.39

– IXE: Buy $15.94 – Sell $17.33

– Bajio Bank: Buy $16.30 – Sell $17.70

– Monex: Buy $19.80 – Sell $20.35

– Azteca Bank: Buy $20.17 – Sell $20.89

– Inbursa: Buy $16.81 – Sell $18.79

– Santander: Buy $19.54 – Sell $21.05

– Exchange: Buy $16.5420 – Sell $17.5750

– Spa area: Buy $19.22 – Sell $20.70

In terms of cryptocurrency, the price of Bitcoin is currently at 31,064.4 with a downward trend in real time.

The Euro is quoted at $18.62 pesos, while the overall average for the Pound Sterling stands at $21.65 pesos.

Stay updated on the latest exchange rates and financial news by visiting the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

[End of Article]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

