Mexican Peso Appreciates Against the Dollar: December 26 Exchange Rate Insights

The Mexican peso appreciated against the dollar on December 26, with the interbank exchange rate reaching 16.94 units per dollar, representing a 0.38 percent gain compared to Friday’s reference price. The peso’s appreciation was part of a global trend of the dollar’s decline, and trading volume was expected to be low following the Christmas holiday.

The exchange rate started the session with a 0.25 percent or 4.2 cents appreciation, trading at around 16.97 pesos per dollar. The stable behavior of the exchange rate was attributed to the low liquidity of the exchange market and the scarcity of relevant economic information.

Other currencies that appreciated included the South Korean won, Brazilian real, Taiwanese dollar, and Australian dollar. On the other hand, currencies such as the South African rand, Israeli shekel, Turkish lira, Hungarian forint, Czech crown, and Swiss franc experienced depreciation.

In the United States, housing and manufacturing indicators were set to be released, while in Mexico, the visit of the United States Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, to address security and migration issues was scheduled for December 27.

The exchange rate was expected to trade in a range between 16.94 and 17.04 pesos per dollar, with the euro selling at a maximum of 20.30 pesos and the pound sterling offered at 21.90 pesos. The Bank of Mexico registered an exchange rate of 16.97 pesos per dollar in the previous session.

