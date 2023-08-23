Mexican Peso Continues Winning Streak Against US Dollar Ahead of Central Bankers Meeting

Mexican Peso Strengthens Against US Dollar as Markets Await Fed President’s Meeting

The Mexican Peso continued its upward trend against the US dollar for the sixth consecutive day, as investors eagerly anticipate the forthcoming meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole. The currency gained 0.26%, with the exchange rate standing at 16.85 units at the start of trading on Wednesday. This follows a previous session where the peso broke through the psychological barrier of 17.00 units, hitting 16.89.

Gabriela Siller Pagaza, director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, explained the peso’s decline is due to improved economic expectations for both the US and Mexico. Speculation suggests that Mexico’s exports and remittance inflows will continue to grow, while the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) maintains a restrictive monetary stance to prevent additional inflationary pressures.

OctaFX analysts predict that if the exchange rate decisively falls below 16.89, the pair could reach as low as 16.62.

Meanwhile, the US dollar weakened against other currencies. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note pulled back from its 16-year high of 4.366% to trade around 4.3%, neutralizing market caution caused by recent declines in prices and manufacturing activity. The markets are eagerly awaiting the publication of US economic data and expect positive company reports from the technology sector.

Investors also await the Jackson Hole Symposium, where they hope to gain clarity on the future monetary policy of the Federal Reserve. Fed President Jerome Powell is expected to reaffirm his reliance on employment and inflation data to determine future interest rate decisions. Analysts believe his comments will provide insights into the future course of monetary policy.

As the markets anticipate the Fed President’s intervention, they remain cautious about weak economic data in the Eurozone and the US housing sector, which could limit the performance of risky assets. However, analysts at Grupo Financiero BX+ suggest that the drop in bond yields and positive expectations for US technology companies could offset these concerns.

With all eyes on the central banker’s meeting in Jackson Hole, traders and investors eagerly await the outcome and anticipate its impact on the future movements of the US central bank.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

