Mexican Peso Depreciates Against Dollar on July 15, 2023

Mexican Peso Depreciates Against Dollar on July 15

The Mexican peso started the day with a 0.52% depreciation against the US dollar on Saturday, July 15. This came after the local currency had appreciated 0.6% against the dollar the previous day, trading at 16.74 units per greenback. The Bank of Mexico reported that the peso had been valued at 16.84 the day before.

Gabriela Siller, the director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, explained that despite Fitch’s recent credit rating cut for PEMEX, the Mexican national oil company, the exchange rate did not show any immediate reaction. However, she warned that if the government continues to support PEMEX, it could potentially increase risk aversion in Mexico. This, in turn, could result in a credit rating downgrade for the sovereign debt.

As the US dollar is quoted at 16.75 pesos per dollar, the exchange rate plays a significant role in Mexico’s economy. Being a country heavily reliant on exports and open to international trade, fluctuations in the exchange rate can have a profound impact on various aspects of economic and social life.

A weaker national currency can lead to higher prices for imported goods and services, which ultimately affects domestic prices and the purchasing power of consumers. Additionally, an unfavorable exchange rate can contribute to a trade balance deficit, as imports become more expensive. Therefore, maintaining a balanced trade balance is crucial for the stability of the country’s economy.

For those looking to buy the US dollar today, Saturday, July 15, 2023, various financial institutions offer different rates. Affirm quotes $15.90, Banco Azteca offers $16.36, BBVA provides $15.87, Banorte offers $15.65, Citibanamex quotes $16.23, and Scotiabank provides the lowest rate at $15.10.

On the other hand, for those selling the US dollar, the rates on Saturday, July 15, 2023, can be found as follows: Affirm sells at $17.30, Banco Azteca offers $17.29, Banorte provides $17.05, BBVA and Citibanamex quote $17.18, while Scotiabank has the highest rate at $19.10.

These rates and the behavior of the dollar have significant implications for individuals and businesses engaging in foreign currency transactions and trade activities. The volatility and fluctuations in the exchange rate require constant monitoring and adjustment for effective financial planning and decision-making.

