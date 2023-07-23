Mexican Peso Depreciates Against the Dollar Due to Market Uncertainty

Title: Mexican Peso Falls as Dollar Strengthens, Investors Await Federal Reserve Decision

Subtitle: Recent Weekly Employment Data Fuels Market Uncertainty

The Mexican peso experienced a depreciation against the US dollar on Friday, trading at 16.99 units per dollar near the close of the session. This represents a decline of 0.74 percent compared to the reference price on Thursday. Over the course of the week, the peso has seen a total decline of 1.57 percent after reaching its strongest level since 2015 on Tuesday.

The depreciation of the Mexican currency can be attributed to a global strengthening of the dollar. However, the stock market managed to rise after an erratic session, as investors exercised caution ahead of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision set to be disclosed next week.

Analysts have highlighted that recent weekly employment data has added to market uncertainty regarding the US central bank’s interest rate hike plans, specifically after the July 25-26 meeting. This uncertainty has caused the peso to fluctuate significantly, with Banco BASE, a local firm, stating in an analysis note that indicators suggest the market remains undecided due to expectations rather than economic fundamentals.

Furthermore, investors are eagerly awaiting the Federal Reserve’s decision on monetary policy. The outcome of this decision will have a significant impact on global markets and could further influence the peso-dollar exchange rate.

At the local level, market participants are closely monitoring the release of inflation figures for the first half of July, which are scheduled to be disclosed on Monday. These figures will provide crucial insights into the next steps of Banco de México, the country’s central bank, and will likely shape future economic policies.

As the peso weakens against the dollar and uncertainty looms, investors will continue to carefully assess market movements and upcoming data releases for any indications that could impact the currency’s performance.

It is essential to note that the foreign exchange market is susceptible to multiple factors, and fluctuations can occur rapidly. Market participants should remain vigilant and adapt their strategies accordingly.

