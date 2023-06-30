Home » Mexican Peso Depreciates as Dollar Exchange Rate Falls: June 29, 2023
Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

The Mexican peso is experiencing a depreciation trend as the dollar is currently trading at 17.1197 pesos per unit. According to Banxico’s report, the peso has fallen by 3.37 cents in the exchange rate, settling at 17.1162 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. This rate is slightly higher than the previous record of 17.0825.

Economist Gabriela Siller highlights that today’s session is marked by the third revision of the US GDP in the first quarter. The report reveals a significant growth rate of 2.0% annually, surpassing the second estimate of 1.3% and the initial estimate of 1.1%. This positive economic growth in the US is having an impact on the peso’s value.

Additionally, there is a notable decrease in initial support requests, with a drop of 26,000 compared to the previous week. The data now stands at 239,000 support procedures, significantly lower than the estimated 265,000. This decrease represents the second-largest drop since October 2021.

Here is the current price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.1162 – Sell $17.1162
– HSBC: Buy $19.01 – Sell $19.74
– Banamex: Buy $17.04 – Sell $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy $19.83 – Sell $20.73
– Banorte: Buy $16.01 – Sell $17.41
– Scotiabank: Buy $16.76 – Sell $17.43
– IXE: Buy $15.99 – Sell $17.41
– Bajio Bank: Buy $16.31 – Sell $17.41
– Monex: Buy $19.79 – Sell $20.35
– Azteca Bank: Buy $19.16 – Sell $20.88
– Inbursa: Buy $16.80 – Sell $18.79
– Santander: Buy $19.53 – Sell $21.06
– Exchange: Buy $16.6231 – Sell $17.6306
– Spa Area: Buy $19.22 – Sell $20.70

The value of Bitcoin at the moment is $30,399.5, showing a downward trend in real-time. The euro is currently quoted at 18.61 pesos, while the pound sterling has an overall average of 21.60 pesos.

Please note that the information provided is subject to change as the market fluctuates.

