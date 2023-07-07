Home » Mexican Peso Depreciates as Dollar Rises: Latest Exchange Rates
Mexican Peso Depreciates as Dollar Rises: Latest Exchange Rates

Title: Mexican Peso Sees Upward Trend Against the Dollar, Bitcoin Stumbles

Today, Thursday, July 6, 2023, the dollar is listed at 17.1927 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report from Banxico, the spot interbank dollar closed yesterday Wednesday at 17.0141 pesos per unit.

Economist Gabriela Siller reports that earlier today, the peso began the session with a depreciation of 0.64% or 10.80 cents, trading around 17.0962 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate reached a maximum of 17.1283 and a minimum of 16.9989 pesos per dollar, making the Mexican peso the sixth most depreciated currency today.

Here is the exchange rate of the peso against the dollar at various Mexican banks:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $17.0141 – Sell: $17.0141
– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.86 – Sell: $17.26
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.80 – Sell: $17.44
– IXE: Buy: $15.85 – Sell: $17.25
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.30 – Sell: $17.70
– Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.33
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.90
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.60 – Sell: $18.58
– Santander: Buy: $19.55- Sell: $21.08
– Exchange: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $20.46
– Spa area: Buy: $19.20 – Sell: $20.72

In other news, Bitcoin is currently priced at 30,177.3 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

Meanwhile, the euro is quoted at $18.63 pesos, while the pound sterling stands at an overall average of $21.80 pesos.

