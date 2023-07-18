Mexican Peso Depreciates as End of US Interest Rate Hikes Looms

Title: Mexican Peso Depreciates Slightly Against the Dollar, Remains Below 17 Pesos per Dollar

Introduction: The Mexican peso started the week with a marginal depreciation against the dollar but continues to hold at levels unseen in the past eight years. As the possibility of the Federal Reserve in the United States wrapping up its interest rate hike cycle looms, the peso remains below 17 pesos per dollar.

At 05:00 a.m. (Central Mexico time), real-time data from Investing.com indicated that the Mexican peso was trading at 16.78 pesos to the dollar, reflecting a 0.33% depreciation.

Last week, the peso witnessed an appreciation of 2.30%, closing at approximately 16.75 pesos per dollar. It reached a high of 17.17 and a low of 16.7166 pesos per dollar, marking levels not observed since 2015.

Factors Influencing the Peso’s Appreciation: According to Gabriela Siller, the director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base, the peso’s recent appreciation can be attributed to the anticipation of the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its interest rate increase cycle. The subdued inflation rates in the United States among both consumers and producers are contributing to this speculation.

Interest Rate Speculations: Market expectations predict a final 25 basis point interest rate hike during the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for July 26. If confirmed, the interest rates would range between 5.25% to 5.50%, potentially becoming the terminal rate.

However, some Federal Reserve officials have cautioned against assuming their previous actions are sufficient to reach the 2% inflation target. Consequently, they have not ruled out the possibility of another rate increase.

Conclusion: The Mexican peso’s depreciation against the dollar at the beginning of the week, despite remaining below 17 pesos per dollar, highlights the anticipation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s actions. As the market eagerly awaits the outcome of the next Federal Reserve meeting, experts assess the impact of interest rate hikes and the effect on inflation in the United States.

