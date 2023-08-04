Mexican Peso Depreciates as US Credit Rating Downgrade Causes Global Risk Aversion

Title: Peso Depreciates as Global Risk Aversion Unsettles Markets

Subtitle: Mexican Stock Exchange Recovers, Eyes US Nonfarm Payroll Report

In a reaction to the recent credit rating downgrade of the United States, Mexico’s largest business partner, the peso experienced depreciation on Thursday. Concurrently, the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) saw a rebound after three consecutive days of losses.

The downturn in the peso reflected a global wave of risk aversion, as investors reacted to the sovereign rating reduction of the US. By the end of business, the peso was trading at 17.2854 against the dollar, marking a significant decline of 1.63% compared to the reference price from Reuters the previous day. This decline represented the peso’s worst trading session since mid-March.

Monex Grupo Financiero explained that the Mexican currency was adversely affected by the prevailing risk aversion triggered by the US credit rating downgrade. The financial group noted in an analysis note that the current situation could potentially lead to an increase in the cost of indebtedness for the Treasury, including instruments indexed to bond yields issued by the government.

Meanwhile, investor attention has shifted towards the upcoming release of the US Nonfarm Payroll report on Friday. This report is expected to provide fresh insights into the health of the world‘s largest economy and also shed light on the Federal Reserve’s future steps.

On a positive note, the BMV’s referential S&P/BMV IPC stock index managed to rise by 0.30%, reaching 53,445.09 points. However, it’s important to note that the index briefly fell to 53,019.22 units during the trading day, the lowest level observed since June 2.

Leading the stock index’s positive performance was Grupo Bimbo, one of the world‘s largest bread producers, which experienced a 4.67% increase in its share value, reaching 86.95 pesos. Following closely behind was mining company Grupo México, which saw its shares rise by 3.82%, settling at 86.26 pesos.

In the debt market, the yield on the 10-year bond rose by six basis points, reaching 9.01%, while the 20-year rate surged by 10 basis points to 9.11%.

Overall, the market remains cautiously optimistic as investors await the outcome of the upcoming US Nonfarm Payroll release, which is expected to provide valuable insights into the future direction of the global economy and the potential actions of the Federal Reserve.

Source: Reuters

