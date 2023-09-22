Mexican Peso Gains as Inflation Slows Down More than Expected

Inflation Slows Down in Mexico, Peso Gains Against US Dollar

Mexico City, Mexico – The Mexican peso showed gains against the US dollar during Friday’s session, coinciding with news of a slower inflation rate in the country for the first half of September. Real-time data from investing.com revealed that the exchange rate was trading at 17.14 pesos per dollar as of 6:03 am Central Mexico time, reflecting a 0.45% appreciation.

During the previous session, the peso experienced a depreciation of 0.82%, trading at 17.23 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate fluctuated between a minimum of 17.0665 and a maximum of 17.2500 pesos per dollar. This decline was primarily attributed to the strengthening of the US dollar following signals from the Federal Reserve indicating the possibility of interest rate increases in 2023.

Providing some relief to investors, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) announced on Friday that inflation in Mexico for the first half of September stood at 0.25%. This reading was slightly lower than the expected 0.29% and the previous reading of 0.32%. As a result, the annual general inflation rate in the country reached 4.44%. Comparatively, during the same period in 2022, the biweekly inflation was 0.41%, and the annual inflation rate was 8.76%.

These figures suggest that inflation in Mexico is gradually giving way, which can be viewed as positive news for the economy. The slower inflation rate could potentially alleviate concerns about the purchasing power of consumers and provide stability to the financial markets.

In conclusion, the Mexican peso’s gains against the US dollar, coupled with the slowdown in inflation, are offering some respite to investors and indicating a positive trend for the country’s economy.