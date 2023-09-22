Home » Mexican Peso Gains as Inflation Slows Down More than Expected
Business

Mexican Peso Gains as Inflation Slows Down More than Expected

by admin
Mexican Peso Gains as Inflation Slows Down More than Expected

Inflation Slows Down in Mexico, Peso Gains Against US Dollar

Mexico City, Mexico – The Mexican peso showed gains against the US dollar during Friday’s session, coinciding with news of a slower inflation rate in the country for the first half of September. Real-time data from investing.com revealed that the exchange rate was trading at 17.14 pesos per dollar as of 6:03 am Central Mexico time, reflecting a 0.45% appreciation.

During the previous session, the peso experienced a depreciation of 0.82%, trading at 17.23 pesos per dollar. The exchange rate fluctuated between a minimum of 17.0665 and a maximum of 17.2500 pesos per dollar. This decline was primarily attributed to the strengthening of the US dollar following signals from the Federal Reserve indicating the possibility of interest rate increases in 2023.

Providing some relief to investors, the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) announced on Friday that inflation in Mexico for the first half of September stood at 0.25%. This reading was slightly lower than the expected 0.29% and the previous reading of 0.32%. As a result, the annual general inflation rate in the country reached 4.44%. Comparatively, during the same period in 2022, the biweekly inflation was 0.41%, and the annual inflation rate was 8.76%.

These figures suggest that inflation in Mexico is gradually giving way, which can be viewed as positive news for the economy. The slower inflation rate could potentially alleviate concerns about the purchasing power of consumers and provide stability to the financial markets.

In conclusion, the Mexican peso’s gains against the US dollar, coupled with the slowdown in inflation, are offering some respite to investors and indicating a positive trend for the country’s economy.

You may also like

Giorgetti: “The government’s priority tax wedge. The budget...

The Future of the Murdoch Family Trust: A...

How to properly deduct tradesman services

Meta Announces New Tools for WhatsApp Business, Including...

Bank of Italy goes undercover: undercover checks at...

Cha Yan Yuese Faces Backlash for Lengthy Queues:...

RBB wants to cancel the company pension of...

Russia Implements Temporary Ban on Gasoline and Diesel...

Resolution 14 of 08/29/2023 – Administrative – accounting...

Rupert Murdoch Steps Down as Chairman of Fox...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy