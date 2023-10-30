Mexican Peso Gains Ground Against Dollar as Investors Await Fed Decision

The Mexican peso is starting the week strong against the dollar as it aims to stay below 18.00 units. Investors are eagerly awaiting the upcoming monetary policy decision by the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) and the remarks of its president, Jerome Powell. At present, the exchange rate stands at 17.98 units, indicating a 0.7% appreciation of the local currency. This comes after positive economic data from the US led to a 0.6% weekly gain for the peso. According to Janneth Quiroz Zamora, the director of Economic, Exchange, and Stock Market Analysis at Grupo Financiero Monex, the support and resistance levels for the exchange rate are currently at 17.90 and 18.30, respectively.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the performance of the US currency against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.22% to 106.32 units. The Mexican peso is receiving a boost due to reduced risk aversion, as well as better-than-expected GDP figures for the third quarter and a less aggressive development in the Middle East conflict. Analysts at Grupo Financiero BX+ predict that these factors, along with some utility purchases, may provide support to risk assets.

Investors are adjusting their positions ahead of the Fed’s monetary policy decision on November 1. The majority of bets point to the interest rates remaining unchanged within the range of 5.25% to 5.50%. However, there is still a possibility of additional tightening at the December meeting. Hence, investors will closely monitor the tone of the meeting to gain further insight into the future of monetary policy. Jorge Gordillo Arias, the director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis at CIBanco, anticipates that Powell will not rule out the possibility of a rate increase and will reiterate the need to maintain rates at high levels for an extended period. The official US employment report for October will also be a point of interest for investors.

Before the Fed’s decision, local markets will be paying attention to the preliminary data from Mexico’s economic activity, set to be released on Tuesday. Analysts expect a strong showing with a projected growth of 0.8%, supported by consumption and industrial activity. This would mark the eighth consecutive quarter of expansion and result in an annualized reading of 3.1%, demonstrating the resilience of the Mexican economy.

