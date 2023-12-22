Home » Mexican Peso Gains Momentum Amid Fed vs Banxico Policy Differences
The Mexican peso has been gaining momentum recently, thanks to the perceived less restrictive stance of the Federal Reserve in its latest monetary policy announcement. This differs from the Bank of Mexico’s (Banxico) more cautious approach, which foresees a more gradual decrease in interest rates.

As a result, the national currency has been trading below 17.10 units, with the peso closing at 17.04 per dollar in its fourth consecutive session of gains. This represents an appreciation of 0.33 per cent or 5.65 cents, according to Banxico records.

Despite these gains, experts caution that the Mexican currency may not necessarily end 2023 at its current levels. Janneth Quiroz, the director of economic and exchange analysis at Monex, noted that they are waiting for a close of 17.35 units, as the exchange rate is one of the most volatile variables. Additionally, James Salazar, the deputy director of economic analysis at CIBanco, suggested that the local currency could reach 16.9 units in the coming days, especially if favorable inflation figures come out for the United States.

However, both experts highlighted that the peso could come under pressure towards the end of the year due to seasonality issues and profit-taking. They expect the peso to close around 17.30 pesos, although there may be some additional temporary appreciation in the meantime.

Ricardo Bravo, Vector’s fixed income and exchange rate strategist, shared that his year-end expectation for the peso is 17.29 pesos per greenback. He noted that while there could be some depreciation, it seems that external factors are currently influencing the peso’s movement more than local factors.

