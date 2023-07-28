Mexican Peso Hits Lowest Level Since 2015 Amid US Economic Growth

Title: Mexican Peso Hits Lowest Level Since December 2015

The Mexican peso achieved a significant milestone as it reached its lowest exchange rate against the dollar since December 2015. The currency depreciation reflects a 1.38% appreciation in the national currency, with the dollar priced at 16.62 pesos at 08:19 hours in Mexico City. This positive shift comes after a slight dip in the peso’s value on Thursday. Market sentiment has been boosted by the unexpectedly strong growth of the United States‘ economy and the anticipation of a smooth descent for the Mexican economy in the coming months.

Recent data revealed that the US economy grew by 2.4% in the second quarter of the year, surpassing market predictions. This positive news was followed by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement that they foresee a slowdown in the economy without the possibility of a recession. Investors have been digesting the Fed’s communications, eagerly awaiting the next meeting scheduled for September 20. The market’s optimism about Mexico’s economic stability has also been bolstered by these factors as they pave the way for a continuous influx of dollars through exports and remittances.

Janneth Quiroz Zamora, director of Economic, Exchange, and Stock Market Analysis at Grupo Financiero Monex, commented, “The Mexican currency has hit a new low compared to the previous year, not seen since the end of 2015. This is due to investors continuing to analyze the Fed’s communication and the recent economic data, which exceeded market expectations. This injects optimism into Mexico’s economic stability and the steady flow of income to the country.”

Despite the Federal Reserve’s decision to raise the interest rate by 25 basis points, bringing it to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, the Mexican peso remains strong against the US dollar. The currency is attracting investors due to its positive outlook, even with a reduced rate differential against the Fed.

Banorte analysts also expressed confidence in the peso’s performance, stating, “The Mexican peso carry continues to be attractive, despite the modest reduction in the rate differential against the Fed, so we expect the currency to maintain its resilient performance.”

The US inflation rate, as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Index, reached its lowest level since March 2021, with an annualized increase of 3.0%. Though slightly below market expectations of 3.1%, this moderate growth from the previous 3.8% suggests some stabilization. Meanwhile, in Mexico, inflation advanced by 4.1%, slightly outperforming expectations of 4.2%, but lower than the previous rate of 4.8%.

The Federal Reserve aims to achieve a steady inflation rate of 2%. In the monthly reading, US consumer spending remained in line with forecasts, slightly increasing by 0.1% from the previous report. Personal income experienced a cooling effect, declining to 0.3% from the previous 0.4%.

These developments have led to a 2.7% increase in the value of the Mexican peso in July alone. Year-to-date, the peso has appreciated by 14.5%, solidifying its position as a strong performing currency.

As investors eagerly anticipate the next Federal Reserve meeting in September, the Mexican peso’s positive performance and the country’s stable economic outlook continue to inspire confidence.

