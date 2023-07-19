Mexican Peso Hits Milestone as Exchange Rate Reaches Levels Not Seen Since 2015

Title: Mexican Peso Hits Milestone, Consolidates at Historic Levels

Subtitle: Analysts Predict Exchange Rate Rebound in the Coming Months

Date: July 1, 2023

As the second half of 2023 begins, the Mexican peso has reached a significant milestone, breaking through the floor of 17.00 units against the US dollar. The weakening of the dollar and investors’ growing preference for the national currency have propelled the exchange rate to levels not seen since December 2015.

At 11:36 a.m. Mexico City time, the dollar was trading at 16.76 pesos, signifying a slight depreciation of 0.15% for the national currency. However, this does not overshadow the fact that the peso has appreciated by nearly 14% so far this year, 2023.

“The exchange rate shows a period of consolidation between 16.74 and 16.80 pesos per dollar, as the market awaits Jerome Powell’s comments after the decision of July 26,” explained Gabriela Siller Pagaza, director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Banco Base.

Despite this historic gain, analysts at UBS believe that the Mexican peso may face a rebound in the next three months, with the exchange rate potentially returning to levels above 17.00 units.

“Our end-of-quarter forecasts for the pair are 17.25 for the third quarter of 2023 and 17.5 for the fourth quarter of 2023,” stated Gabriela Soni, Director of Investment Strategies at UBS Mexico, in their analysis.

The report highlights that the Mexican peso continues to benefit from its high carry due to high interest rates. It also anticipates further increases in real interest rates as inflation continues to moderate, despite the Bank of Mexico reaching its terminal level of the bullish monetary cycle, setting the reference rate at 11.25%.

Furthermore, the country’s manageable fiscal and current account deficits, the strength of remittances, and the positive momentum generated by nearshoring contribute to the positive outlook for the Mexican peso.

However, Soni cautioned that Mexico’s economic ties with the US make the peso vulnerable to a US slowdown, potentially leading to a gradual weakening trend in the future.

Looking towards 2024, UBS maintains the perspective of a gradual depreciation of the Mexican peso, with an exchange rate forecasted at 17.75 units by the end of the first quarter. The report also predicts the return of the dollar to 18.00 pesos by the end of the second quarter, influenced by the upcoming presidential elections in Mexico (June 2024) and the United States (November 2024), which could potentially exert pressure on the currency.

“Among the main risks for our opinion are that the US recession is more severe than expected, considerable changes in Mexico’s economic policy, and complications in the environment leading up to the 2024 presidential elections,” the report states.

As market conditions evolve and geopolitical developments unfold, the performance of the Mexican peso remains an area of interest for investors and economists alike.

