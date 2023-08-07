Mexican Peso Looks to Recover Against US Dollar Amid Economic Data Awaited

Title: Mexican Peso Aims for Recovery as Key Economic Data Awaited

Investing.com – After experiencing its worst loss since March, the Mexican peso seeks to regain ground against the US dollar on Monday. Investors are eagerly awaiting crucial economic data, including inflation figures in the United States and the monetary policy announcement from the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), scheduled to be released on Thursday.

As of 07:35 am Mexico City time, the exchange rate stood at 17.07 pesos per dollar, indicating a 0.13% depreciation of the national currency. Despite this setback, the peso has managed to recover some of its earlier losses when the dollar reached 17.15 pesos. This data is reported by real-time information provided by Investing.com.

Gabriela Siller Pagaza, director of Economic and Financial Analysis at Base Bank, attributed the fluctuation to the 0.09% strengthening of the US dollar, influenced by increased interest rates on Treasury assets at the beginning of the week. The announcement by the Treasury Department regarding the growth rate of debt, which implies a greater issuance of Treasury assets, caused a drop in their price and increased rates in the secondary market.

In the previous week, the Mexican peso faced downward pressure due to the downgrade of the US sovereign debt rating by Fitch Ratings agency. Additionally, labor data in the US displayed a more significant cooling than expected, potentially impacting the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) decision on interest rate adjustments.

This week, investors are anxiously awaiting key economic data, which could lead to heightened volatility in the exchange rate. Jorge Gordillo Arias, director of Economic and Stock Market Analysis at CIBanco, anticipates a rise in inflation from 3% to 3.3% in annual terms. However, he expects a marginal decline in inflation to 4.7%, still well above the Fed’s 2% target.

Furthermore, Banxico’s monetary policy announcement is expected to maintain the interest rate at 11.25%. Investors will closely analyze the tone and clues provided to ascertain when rate cuts might be initiated.

The Bank of Mexico’s announcement occurs just a day following the release of data by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), which is predicted to reflect a decrease in inflation from 5.06% to 4.78% compared to the previous reading. Moreover, a decline in annualized terms is projected, from 6.89% in June to 6.68%.

Given these factors, experts project that the Mexican peso may fluctuate between 16.80 and 17.25 in the spot market throughout the week.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

