Mexican Peso Loses Ground as Dollar Strengthens

Mexican Peso Loses Ground as Dollar Strengthens

Mexican Peso Loses Ground as Dollar Strengthens to 17 Pesos Again

Juarez City. – The Mexican peso saw a significant decline this morning as the dollar strengthened, reaching 17 pesos once again in the Forex market.

At around 8 AM, the Mexican peso experienced a depreciation of 0.58 percent, with the exchange rate settling at 16.97 units per dollar before momentarily touching 17 pesos.

Currently, the peso is trading at 16.97 pesos per dollar, amidst an environment of volatility and caution following the surprise downgrade of the United States sovereign debt rating.

Furthermore, a recently released labor report continues to indicate greater strength than expected, which will likely factor into the United States Federal Reserve’s forthcoming monetary policy meeting.

The American currency has been steadily rising in this market since last Sunday when the exchange rate stood at 16.67 pesos per dollar.

