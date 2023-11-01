Home » Mexican Peso Maintains Positive Streak Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision, October Concludes with Heavy Losses
Mexican Peso Maintains Positive Streak Ahead of Federal Reserve Decision, October Concludes with Heavy Losses

The Mexican peso continues to perform well on Tuesday, October 31, ahead of the United States Federal Reserve’s penultimate decision of the year. However, despite this positive streak, the peso is on track to close October with significant losses against the US dollar. As of 5:00 AM Central Mexico time, the peso was trading at 18.00 units per dollar, representing a slight appreciation of 0.20% against the US dollar. The dollar index, which tracks the currency’s performance against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.14% to 105.782 at the same time.

During the month of October, the Mexican peso experienced volatility and negative behavior due to external factors such as the conflict in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine, energy price fluctuations, and movements in the dollar index.

Attention now turns to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, which will take place on Wednesday, November 1. Market operators anticipate no changes in interest rates, but leave the possibility open for an upward adjustment in the December meeting.

Analysts will closely analyze the statement and press conference by Fed President Jerome Powell, which will follow the interest rate decision. Powell has previously emphasized the importance of cautious decision-making amid uncertainty and risks, while also expressing a willingness to raise interest rates if economic growth remains strong and inflation remains high.

In addition to the Fed decision, market participants are also eagerly awaiting the release of non-farm payrolls data for October in the United States. Economists estimate the creation of approximately 145,000 positions, with an unemployment rate of 3.8%.

See also  The stock market grows with Recordati and Amplifon

Overall, the Mexican peso’s performance in October has been volatile, and it remains to be seen how the currency will fare in the coming months.

