Mexican Peso Ranks as Second Best Performing Currency Against the Dollar in 2023

In 2023, the Mexican peso secured its position as the second currency with the best performance against the dollar, according to Grupo Financiero BASE. The peso appreciated by 12.2 percent, placing it behind only the Colombian peso, which saw a 19.54 percent advance. This positive performance had a significant impact on residents of Juárez, who were able to do their Christmas shopping in neighboring El Paso at a favorable exchange rate.

The shortage of American currency was noticeable in exchange centers, with the dollar being listed for sale at up to 17.50 pesos, a number not seen for this season in recent years. In 2022, the exchange rate remained above 20 pesos in exchange centers, with quotes reaching as high as 20.40 pesos at the end of the year. Representatives of exchange centers attributed the scarcity of the American currency to its relative cheapness and the high demand from Juarenses shopping in El Paso.

The analysis by Grupo Financiero BASE also revealed that the Argentine peso experienced a decline of 354.34 percent, while the Turkish lira saw a decline of 56.19 percent against the dollar until December 22. Furthermore, the peso-dollar exchange rate in the wholesale Forex market was at a minimum of 16.9557, a level not seen since August 31 of the same year.

In 2023, the behavior of the dollar and peso was impacted by several factors, including inflation, the movement of the rate by the United States Federal Reserve and the Bank of Mexico, and the Israel-Hamas war. This resulted in the peso’s strong performance against the dollar, making it a favorable year for Juárez residents. (Berenice Gaytán / El Diario)