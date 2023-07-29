Mexican Peso Reaches Highest Value since December 2015, Signaling Economic Milestone

Title: Mexican Peso Reaches Highest Value Since 2015, Boosted by Favorable Economic Data

Mexico City, Jul 28 (EFE) – The Mexican peso closed on Friday at its best level in nearly six years, reaching an exchange rate of 16.76 pesos per US dollar, according to the Bank of Mexico (Banxico). This also marks the first time this year that the currency has ended below 16.70 pesos per dollar, indicating a remarkable appreciation trend.

Experts attribute this surge in the Mexican currency to a correction in the value of the US dollar, prompted by positive economic data that ruled out the possibility of a recession in the United States. Gabriela Siller, the director of economic analysis at Banco Base, highlighted that the peso is now the most appreciated currency among its major counterparts.

This milestone comes in the midst of a phenomenon known as the “superpeso,” referring to the ongoing historical appreciation of the Mexican currency. The primary driver behind this trend is the increasing influx of investments from foreign companies relocating their production to Mexico, aiming to be closer to the United States market.

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) recently stated that the Mexican peso is the second most appreciated Latin American currency compared to the dollar, with a 13.8% appreciation in the first half of 2023. This growth is only surpassed by the Colombian peso’s 16.3% appreciation.

The surge in the Mexican peso is particularly astonishing given that, in the second quarter of 2020, it reached a low point of 24 pesos per dollar amid the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

While the government views this as a political achievement, experts have raised concerns about potential risks for tourism and exports, which are major contributors to Mexico’s economy.

The appreciation of the peso implies that foreign goods and services become relatively more expensive for Mexican consumers, potentially impacting the tourism industry. Moreover, the stronger peso may negatively affect exports, making Mexican products more costly for international buyers.

Despite these warnings, the Mexican peso’s recent surge signifies a positive outlook for the country’s economy. However, experts will closely monitor the potential consequences of the currency’s appreciation on key sectors moving forward.

