Mexican Peso Reverses Losses as Currency Appreciates

Mexico City – The Mexican currency saw a turnaround in its fortunes this Friday, reversing three consecutive weeks of losses. At the end of the day, the exchange rate stood at 18.0362 pesos per dollar, according to data from the Bank of Mexico. The stock market, however, concluded the week with a 0.58 percent loss.

By the close of the session, the FIX exchange rate showed an appreciation of 0.81 percent or 14 cents compared to October 6. This marked a significant improvement from the rate of 18.1837 pesos for every US dollar on that day.

The reversal of losses comes after the peso closed at 17.0807 pesos on September 15. However, despite this recent upturn, the Mexican currency has experienced a depreciation of 3.58 percent or 62 cents since the end of September, when it was valued at 17.4127 pesos per dollar.

The average exchange rate for this year has been 17.7969 pesos per dollar, lower than the average observed during the same period last year, which stood at 20.2543 pesos per dollar. This represents an appreciation of 12.13 percent for the Mexican currency.

The Center for Public Finance Studies of the Chamber of Deputies has attributed the recent performance of the peso to the weakening of the US dollar. The expectation is that the Federal Reserve of the United States (FED) will maintain the reference interest rate unchanged in its next monetary policy meeting in November, at a level between 5.25 and 5.50 percent.

Meanwhile, the S&P/BMV Index of the Mexican Stock Exchange closed at 49,379.58 points, indicating a 0.73 percent drop compared to the previous day. The stock market experienced a weekly decrease of 0.58 percent, but has shown an advance of 1.89 percent this year and an increase of 7.91 percent over the past 12 months.

In energy markets, Brent crude oil closed at $91 per barrel, representing a 5.73 percent increase compared to the previous day’s close at $86. This rise can be attributed to pressure on energy prices due to events in the Middle East, with Brent prices recovering by 7.51 percent in one week.

WTI (West Texas Intermediate) closed at $88 per barrel, a 5.78 percent advance from the previous day’s value of $83. In the span of a week, WTI has advanced by 5.93 percent. The Mexican mix ended the week at $83.24 per barrel, a 5.36 percent increase from the previous day.

Overall, these market movements demonstrate the dynamic nature of Mexico’s currency, stock market, and energy sectors. Investors and analysts will be closely monitoring these trends in the coming weeks.

