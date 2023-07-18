Home » Mexican Peso Sees Downward Trend Against the Dollar as Economy Awaits IOAE Publication
Title: Mexican Peso Trading with a Downward Trend as Dollar Strengthens

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Today, the Mexican peso is facing a downward trend against the dollar, with the exchange rate at 16.7340 pesos per unit. The peso has lost less than a cent against the spot interbank dollar, settling at 16.7389, compared to the previous closing rate on Friday, which was 16.7383 as reported by Banxico. Despite closing unchanged, the Mexican currency remained in negative territory.

Economist Gabriela Siller suggests that the exchange rate of the Mexican peso is consolidating around 16.74 pesos per greenback. This indicates a potential for further appreciation in the currency.

Furthermore, economic indicators show that the Mexican economy is experiencing growth, with expectations of a 3% increase. However, higher figures cannot be ruled out either, and the IOAE publication scheduled for Thursday will provide more clarity on this matter.

For those interested in the current dollar exchange rates in Mexican banks, the following are the prices:

– Bank of Mexico: Buy $16.7389 – Sell: $16.7389
– HSBC: Buy: $19.01 – Sell: $19.74
– Banamex: Buy: $17.04 – Sell: $18.02
– Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
– Banorte: Buy: $15.59 – Sell: $17.04
– Scotiabank: Buy: $16.42 – Sell: $17.06
– IXE: Buy: $15.60 – Sell: $17.03
– Bajio Bank: Buy: $16.29 – Sell: $17.70
– Monex: Buy: $19.81 – Sell: $20.32
– Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.17 – Sell: $20.88
– Inbursa: Buy: $16.50 – Sell: $18.50
– Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06
– Exchange: Buy: $16.2234 – Sell: $17.2430
– Spa area: Buy: $19.21 – Sell: $20.69

Turning to the cryptocurrency market, the price of bitcoin is currently valued at 30,161.2, showing an upward trend in real time.

In other currency news, the euro is trading at $18.80 pesos, while the pound sterling has an overall average of $21.88 pesos.

