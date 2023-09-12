Mexican Peso Soars as Dollar Weakens: September 11 Recap

Mexico City — The Mexican peso continued its upward trend against the dollar, closing the session of September 11 with a 1.74% appreciation. This marked the currency’s second consecutive day of gains, largely driven by the weak performance of the dollar.

At the end of the trading session, the Mexican peso was trading at MXN$17.2883 per dollar. Throughout the day, it reached a high of MXN$17.2758 and a low of MXN$17.2863 against the greenback. Among a basket of 23 emerging currencies, the Mexican peso emerged as the second best performer against the dollar.

The Mexican peso’s rally on September 11 was primarily influenced by the weakening of the dollar, which depreciated by 0.52% and stood at 104.55 points. According to Gabriela Siller, the Chief Economist at Banco Base, the dollar started to weaken early in the session following comments made by officials from major Asian central banks.

This recent surge in the Mexican peso has resulted in two consecutive days of gains, with an overall appreciation of 1.84%, according to Bloomberg data.

Several factors contributed to the weakening of the dollar and the positive performance of the Mexican peso. The People’s Bank of China announced its commitment to maintaining currency stability, while the Bank of Japan signaled a more restrictive stance. Additionally, comments made by US Secretary of the Treasury, Janeth Yellen, stating her confidence in containing inflation without harming the labor market, added to the sentiment driving the Mexican peso’s strength.

In the broader region, other currencies also ended the session on a positive note. The Brazilian real appreciated by 1.11%, the Peruvian sol by 0.43%, the Chilean peso by 0.44%, and the Colombian peso by 0.85%.

The Mexican peso’s recent gains reflect a favorable outlook for the currency, as it continues to outperform its regional counterparts amidst a weakening dollar and various global economic factors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

