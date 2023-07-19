Mexican Peso Stays Near Annual Lows as Market Anticipates US Monetary Policy Decision

Title: Mexican Peso Hovers at Annual Lows as Investors Await US Monetary Policy Decision

Subtitle: Doubts Surrounding Second Rate Hike and European Monetary Tightening Fuel Market Uncertainty

July 19, 2021

Investing.com – The Mexican peso opened the trading session on Wednesday with a slight depreciation against the US dollar, marking the third consecutive session of losses. The peso continues to hover at minimum annual levels, remaining below the psychological barrier of 17 pesos per dollar.

At 5:26 a.m. Mexico City time, the peso was reported at 16.76, reflecting a 0.17% depreciation, as per real-time data on Investing.com. In the previous session, the peso closed at 16.75 pesos per dollar, reaching a high of 16.78 and a low of 16.69, levels not witnessed since December 2015.

Investors are closely monitoring the United States‘ monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve, which has had a significant impact on the US dollar. While there is market consensus that the Fed will raise rates by 25 basis points on July 26, doubts linger regarding a potential second rate hike. Many central bank officials have expressed a preference for a second hike to achieve the target inflation rate of 2.0%. Alejandro Padilla, the General Director of Economic Analysis and Financial Strategy at Banorte Markets (BMV), emphasized the uncertainty surrounding the second rate hike scenario.

Moreover, ambiguity has arisen in Europe following comments from European Central Bank (ECB) member Klaas Knot, who highlighted that monetary tightening beyond the upcoming July 27 meeting was not guaranteed. Consequently, this triggered a rally in European bonds during yesterday’s trading session, adding to the existing market volatility.

As the markets await key monetary policy decisions, the Mexican peso continues to face downward pressure against the US dollar. Investors remain cautious about the potential outcomes and will closely monitor developments in the US and European markets for further clarity.

