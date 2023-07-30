Home » Mexican Peso Stays Strong as US Dollar Faces Crisis: Weekly Currency Update
Title: Mexican Peso Keeps Strong Performance as Dollar Struggles

Mexico City, Mexico – After a challenging week for the US dollar, the Mexican peso remains stable and continues to improve its contribution levels. The peso’s strong performance has resulted in a annual loss of -13.98% for the dollar.

The National Bank of Mexico has set the weekend exchange rate at $16.7338 MN, lower than the previous rate of $16.8825 MN. The equivalence of the Mexican peso with other foreign currencies will be calculated based on their exchange rate against the US dollar on the day of the payment in international markets. Interested parties can consult these quotes through the country’s credit institutions.

Comparing historical exchange rates from the Official Journal of the Federation, the exchange rate for today in 2022 was $20.3778 MN, while in 2021 it was $19.9535 MN. Both rates show a significant difference when compared to the current rate in 2023.

Financial institutions and exchange houses have set today’s average exchange rate at $16.6793, lower than Friday’s rate of $16.784. The purchase rate for the US dollar remains at $16.3799, while the selling rate is at 16.9788 pesos. Tomorrow, the average exchange rate could be around 16.68385, with selling at 16.6844 pesos and purchasing at 16.6833 pesos.

Analysis by the specialized website Eldolar.info reveals that the US dollar has experienced a 1.54% loss during the Joe Biden administration and a 2.63% loss in the month and quarter. Year-to-date, it has depreciated by -13.98%. Similarly, during President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s administration, the dollar has fallen by -16.98%.

For those looking to exchange dollars for travel, investment, or other purposes, Banco de México offers the best rates, with a purchase rate of $16.6375 and a selling rate of 16.643 pesos.

When buying or selling dollars, conducting any transactions involving the currency, or exchanging pesos for travel, it is advisable to compare prices and choose the most convenient option in terms of rates.

The exchange rate between the US dollar and Mexican peso is one of the most widely consulted financial indicators worldwide, reflecting the level of globalization and the volume of international commercial activities involving individuals, companies, and governments.

Individuals should stay informed about the exchange rate developments for the month and seek projections from financial entities to plan their travel or purchases involving the US currency.

Caption: Table displaying bank and financial company exchange rates for the dollar to peso conversion.

Caption: Price list for the past week and forecast for tomorrow’s exchange rates.

