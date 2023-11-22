Mexican Peso Strengthens Against US Dollar as Analysts Improve Exchange Rate Estimates

The Mexican peso has gained strength against the US dollar in recent weeks, with analysts revising their estimates for the exchange rate at the end of the year. According to the Citibanamex Expectations Survey, the most optimistic outlook for the peso is from HSBC, with an estimate of 17.25 pesos per dollar. This is followed by Vector and Credicorp Capital at 17.30, as well as Invex, Multiva, and XP Investments at 17.50. On the other hand, the highest estimates for the Mexican currency come from Masari Casa de Bolsa, with 18.50 pesos per dollar, and Bradesco BBI, with 18.30.

Citibanamex stated, “The consensus now sees the exchange rate at 17.85 by the end of 2023, lower than the estimate of 18.00 from our previous survey.” The Chief Economist of Banco Base, Gabriela Siller, believes that the exchange rate has reached a floor, close to the level of 17 pesos per dollar, but warned of upward risk factors, including a possible slowdown in the US economy and the Mexican and US elections in 2024.

Siller also noted that the appreciation of the peso throughout the year has been driven by the entry of dollars into the Mexican economy due to exports, remittances, and foreign direct investment, among other factors. Looking ahead to 2024, the lowest parity in the Citibanamex survey is 17.40 pesos per dollar, while the highest estimates range up to 20 pesos.

In terms of Banxico’s interest rate, the consensus of analysts maintains the forecast that it will be cut by 25 basis points until next March. The projections for Banxico’s interest rate at the end of 2023 and 2024 remained unchanged at 11.25% and 9.25%, respectively. However, there is a wide dispersion for next year’s projections, ranging from 8.00% to 10.25%.