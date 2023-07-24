Mexican Peso Strengthens Against US Dollar: Check the Latest Exchange Rates

Title: Mexican Peso Strengthens Against the US Dollar as Exchange Rates Soar

Subtitle: Sunday, July 23: Check the Purchase and Sale Prices of the US Dollar in Local Banks

This Sunday, July 23, although financial operations have been temporarily closed, it is crucial to stay informed about the current dollar exchange rate. The Mexican peso continues to gain strength against the US dollar, with this week closing at an impressive rate of $16.99, marking one of its highest levels in recent years.

To assist our readers, we have compiled the purchase and sale prices of the dollar in various banking entities across the country. Please find the details below:

– Afirme: Purchase – 15.90 Mexican pesos, Sale – 17.30 Mexican pesos

– Banco Azteca: Purchase – 16.30 Mexican pesos, Sale – 17.19 Mexican pesos

– Banco Base: Purchase and sale – 17.00 Mexican pesos

– Banorte: Purchase – 15.70 Mexican pesos, Sale – 17.15 Mexican pesos

– BBVA: Purchase – 16.17 Mexican pesos, Sale – 17.07 Mexican pesos

– Citibanamex: Purchase – 16.29 Mexican pesos, Sale – 17.24 Mexican pesos

– Scotiabank: Purchase – 14.80 Mexican pesos, Sale – 18.80 Mexican pesos

It is essential to understand how the value of the dollar is calculated. The Mexican peso’s equivalence with other foreign currencies is determined based on the prevailing exchange rate of those currencies against the US dollar in international markets on the day of the transaction. Credit institutions in the country can provide specific quotes upon request.

In a noteworthy update, Banxico (Mexico’s central bank) revealed that the last time such favorable levels were observed was on September 23, 2015, when the dollar was trading at 16 units.

Although financial operations may be paused for the day, keeping track of the dollar’s exchange rate is vital for future transactions, especially in international commerce and travel. Stay informed and closely monitor the peso’s strength against the US dollar for any potential financial decisions.

Disclaimer: Please note that these rates are subject to change. It is recommended to verify the most recent rates with the respective banking institutions for precise information.

Stay updated and make informed financial decisions!

