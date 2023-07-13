Mexican Peso Weakens Against the Dollar, but Optimism Remains

Title: Mexican Peso Depreciates Against the Dollar, But Remains Strong

Mexico City – On July 13, the Mexican peso experienced a slight depreciation of 0.19% against the dollar, settling at $16.9332 per unit in the exchange market. Despite this decline, the peso remains resilient and continues to demonstrate strong fundamentals.

During the intraday session, the Mexican currency reached a maximum of $16.8635 per unit and a minimum of $16.9226 per greenback, based on data from Bloomberg. BBVA analysts suggest that the dip below the $17 level on July 12 prompted short-term profit-taking, but they expect the peso to potentially reach new highs in the near future, particularly if the dollar weakens.

The dollar index also faced its third consecutive session of losses, falling by 0.33% on July 13 to settle at 100.192 points. This weakened greenback encouraged the rise of most emerging market currencies, although the Mexican peso experienced the greatest losses among its counterparts.

Traders remained optimistic but awaited inflation data to confirm a cooling trend. If confirmed, it is anticipated that the US Federal Reserve will maintain the interest rate at a level between 5.25% and 5.50% by the end of July.

The Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) recorded an exchange rate of $16.853700 per dollar.

Year to date, the Mexican peso has appreciated by 15.23% against the dollar. The average price during this period has been $18.10, with a maximum of $19.50 and a minimum of $16.80. This performance positions the Mexican currency as the second-best among a basket of 23 emerging market currencies.

In Latin America, the behavior of currencies in 2023 has varied. The Brazilian real appreciated by 9.89%, Colombian peso by 17.56%, Peruvian sol by 6.27%, and the Chilean peso by 4.87%. However, the Argentine peso suffered a depreciation of 32.91%. In contrast, the Mexican peso has appreciated by 9.82% against the euro over the same period.

On July 13, the dollar strengthened in banks and exchange houses in Mexico. On average, the peso-dollar exchange rate was $16.9198 per greenback, with a purchase rate of $16.4796 and a sale rate of $17.3599 per unit.

Individual bank rates for the dollar in Mexico today are as follows:

– Banco Azteca: $17.34

– Citibanamex: $17.30

– Banorte: $17.15

– BBVA: $17.14

– Scotiabank: $19.10

– CIBanco: $17.67

Please note that the above information is derived from automated data obtained through Bloomberg.

Overall, despite the recent depreciation, the Mexican peso remains resilient and presents attractive prospects in the foreign exchange market.

