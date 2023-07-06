Mexican Peso Weakens Against US Dollar Following Federal Reserve Minutes

Title: Mexican Peso Weakened Against US Dollar following the Release of Federal Reserve Meeting Minutes

Subtitle: Speculations of Greater Monetary Tightening Pushes Peso Lower

In a surprising turn, the Mexican peso experienced a decline against the American dollar during early morning trading on Thursday. The local currency succumbed to mounting concerns over potential monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed) following the disclosure of the minutes from its recent meeting.

According to official data provided by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), the spot exchange rate stood at 17.1914 units per dollar. This indicates a gain for the peso, amounting to 1.04 percent, as compared to the previous day’s closure at 17.0141 units.

During the trading session, the peso fluctuated within a range of 17.2229 to 16.9990 units. The Dollar Index (DXY), which compares the performance of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, slightly rose by 0.03% to reach 103.41 units.

Earlier today, a monthly survey conducted by payroll processor ADP revealed that the US labor market remains robust, despite increasing concerns of a possible recession due to higher interest rates. Market participants eagerly anticipate the release of non-farm payroll data scheduled for Friday.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes, made public yesterday, showcased that while officials voted to pause rate hikes last month, a majority still anticipate further monetary tightening. This revelation has fueled speculations among traders, influencing the performance of the peso.

After several days of stability and a lack of definitive direction, the exchange rate breached the 17-unit mark at times yesterday. The peso reached a low of 16.9800 units, marking its lowest level since December 18, 2015, over seven and a half years ago.

As investors look ahead, the peso’s performance against the dollar remains uncertain. The impact of Fed policies and its effect on the Mexican economy will require close monitoring in the coming weeks.

