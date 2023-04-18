Home » Mexico – News: “50 Best”: Mexican Elena Reygadas is the best cook in the world
Mexico – News: "50 Best": Mexican Elena Reygadas is the best cook in the world

Mexico – News: "50 Best": Mexican Elena Reygadas is the best cook in the world

Mexican chef Elena Reygadas in her restaurant “Rosetta” Image: AFP

The Mexican Elena Reygadas, chef and owner of the restaurant ‘Rosetta’ in Mexico City, has been named the best chef 2023 by the British trade publication ’50 Best’. This is the third time in a row that the award has gone to a Latin American woman.

“It is an honor to present this year’s award to Elena Reygadas – a chef who is paving the way for future generations of women leaders in Mexico and beyond,” the 50 Best magazine said in its eulogy. “By championing traditional dishes and local biodiversity, she is working for the future of Mexican cuisine.”

Reygadas, who comes from a large family and has been cooking since childhood, opened her restaurant in an old mansion in the Roma district in 2010. She made a name for herself in the years to come with dishes such as handmade Hoja Sante tortellini (seasoned with Mexican leaf pepper), tamale -variants and pipian, a traditional sauce made from pureed vegetables that has its origins in Mayan and Aztec cuisine. The menu at the Rosetta Restaurant changes daily.

While studying English literature, Reygadas worked in various restaurants and, after graduating, spent four years learning her craft under Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli in London.

In the two previous years, “50 Best” awarded Colombian Leonor Espinosa in 2022 and Peruvian Pía León in 2021 as best chef.

