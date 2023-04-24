Meyer-Delpho: “It’s not enough for a public utility company to be just any local craftsman’s lead provider”: Newspaper for municipal economy

Own assembly teams and a separate platform for arranging installation services: that is the business model of the start-up Installion, founded in 2019. The company has grown massively since then, and customers include EnBW, Vattenfall, Eon, but also Enercity.

The company was recently bought by the green electricity provider Lichtblick, according to the Handelsblatt for a mid double-digit million amount. In the big ZfK interview, Installion CEO Florian Meyer-Delpho talks about the background to the sale, identifies great potential in the non-commodity business for…