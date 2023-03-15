Home Business Mfe acquires 1.5% of Mediaset Espana from Vivendi and other funds
Mfe acquires 1.5% of Mediaset Espana from Vivendi and other funds

Mfe has signed five share purchase agreements with some Mediaset España shareholders: with Vivendi to acquire 1.05% of the capital of the Spanish company for 10,708,500 euros and with the Burren Global Arbitrage Ucits funds, Burren Global Arbitrage Master Fund, Sinclair Capital and Prelude Opportunity to acquire a 0.48% stake for a total consideration of 4,830,880 euros.

The sellers, who do not oppose the merger of Spanish television into MediaforEurope, have decided to divest their stake, in total equal to 1.53%, in Mediaset Spain and, therefore, to sell the shares to Mfe before the meeting of the Spanish TV, on the agenda tomorrow 15 March, at a price of 3.245 euros per share, 4% lower than the 3.2687 euros expected for the withdrawal of shareholders who will vote against the merger.

