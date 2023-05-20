Mfe buys shares of the German Prosiebensat.1 and rises to 28.87%

MFE-MEDIAFOREUROPE (formerly Mediaset, which now trades for shares EASY A e EASY B) ha bought shares of the German media company ProSiebenSat.1 Media. Your share, made up of held and insured securities, is like this rounded up to 28.87% of the capital share capital (29.70% of current voting rights excluding treasury shares).

In particular, 26.58% of the share capital (27.34% of current voting rights) is in direct ownership and 2.29% of the share capital (2.35% of the current voting rights) is secured by financial instruments, reads a note from the Cologno Monzese company. (Ticker)