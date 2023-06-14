Home » Mfe, green light for listing on the Spanish stock exchanges
Mediaset, the listing in Spain of the Mfe A shares is underway

Actions Simple categoria Awith one voting right each, are now listed on the Stock Exchanges Spanish from Barcelona, ​​Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia.

The listing in Spain, states a note, “is the latest phase of a broader operation aimed at the strategic and operational integration of Simple e Mediaset Spain Communicationby creating a pan-European group in the media and entertainment sector which, while maintaining its leadership position in national markets, will acquire a better competitive position and the potential to expand into some European countries”.

The main stages of this operation were l’Guide promoted by Simple on the capital of Mesby virtue of which Simple it came to hold a stake of 82.9%; the contribution by Mef of most of the activities a Audiovisual Group Mediaset Spain and the cross-border merger by incorporation of Mes into Mfe.

