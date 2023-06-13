MFE-Mediaset soars (+7%). Eyes on Vivendi

MFE-Mediaset flies to Piazza Affari

Second session dedicated to purchases for MFE-Mediaset. Title B of the Cologno Monzese group recorded a 7% rise to 0.75 euro. The A shares jumped by 13% to 0.56 euros. Indiscretions on the possible moves of the French partner Vivendi (-0.32%) after that continue to hold sway among investors the death of the founder of the Biscione, Silvio Berlusconi.

Prosieben’s balance sheet for the day was also positive, of which the Alfa Romeo is the first shareholder with almost 30% of the capital: the stock of the German company rose by 2% in Frankfurt, as did Mondadori in Milan. The Mediolanum stock, on the other hand, was practically at a standstill, closing on parity.

There is great expectation in Paris for the will

The delaying tactic is not new to the Breton financier Vincent Bolloré. So far the Breton raider, a shareholder of Mediaset with a stake of around 25%, has not sold even one share despite the non-aggression pact reached some time ago with the Berlusconi family. At this point. Bolloré, that he has always aimed to get his hands on Mediasetlook forward to knowing the fate of Fininvest, the safe that controls Mediaset, as well as financial so far firmly (61%) in the hands of Silvio Berlusconi.

In the presence of several heirs and without a spouse, the law provides that a share equal to one third of the assets can be disposed of at will. The remaining two-thirds belong instead to the so-called legitimacy share. And that is the share that must necessarily be distributed among the heirs in equal parts.

If only the share of Fininvest were taken into consideration, without calculating the other assets and this principle were applied, the heirs would each have approximately 8%. The result is that each of the children would have 15% of Fininvest. The portion of the legitimate equal to just over 20% would remain outside the calculation. This is a substantial amount that will guarantee the heir control of the Berlusconi family empire. Unless Berlusconi has decided otherwise.

Once the destination of the quotas is known, the test bench will be there with the next Fininvest meeting, normally scheduled for the end of June. Unless it ends up skidding.

The Tim dossier remains in the background

If it is true that Tim is not part of the Berlusconi family galaxy, it is equally true that the game is hand-in-hand with the future of Mediaset. For Bolloré, Tim’s network is a bargaining chip to get his hands on Mediaset the go-ahead from the government of Giorgia Meloni.

As testifies the recent attempt by Mfe to conquer M6 in France or the Prosiebensat case in Germany, it is difficult for an entrepreneur to win a television if there is no support from the national government. Hence the opening of Vivendi on the Tim case, Apertuta which however has a very different price from the accounting one. Hence the stalemate on Tim’s goal due to the French partner.