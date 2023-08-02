Piersilvio Belusconi, managing director of Mediaset

Mfe, revenues stable: half-year profit rises to 87 million (+3%)

Mfe-MediaforEuropethe holding company that controls Mediaset, closed the first half of the year with a net profit of 87.1 million euros, slightly up on the 84.6 million in the same period last year. Profits amounted to 1.369 billionin line with the 1.388 billion in the first half of 2022.

I advertising revenue gross amounted to 1.343 billion, compared to 1.362 billion in the first half of 2022. Total operating costs amounted to 1.248 billion (-2.2%), theebit rose from 113 to 120.9 million. Net financial debt at the end of the period amounted to 807.6 million, down on the 873.3 million recorded as at 31 December last. The free cash flow it was positive for 220.1 million. “The economic results for the second half-year will include, for the share pertaining to the group, the consolidated net result of Mfe’s investment in ProsiebenSat1”, recalls a note from the Biscione.

“We confirm the guidance for the entire year 2023″. Said the CFO of Mfe, Mark Jordan, during the call with analysts after the publication of the first half results. In the light of “characteristic results” for the half year that are better than initial estimates, Mfe confirms its expectation “to consolidate a positive operating result, net result and cash generation (free cash flow) on an annual basis”, explains the television group in a note.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

