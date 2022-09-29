Home Business Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never so poor
Business

Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never so poor

by admin
Mfe slips on the lowest, the Berlusconi never so poor

MILANO – MediaForEurope – or Simplethe European content house wanted by the family’s Fininvest Berlusconi – is worth 956 million on the stock market, and after taking away the capital increase that last July brought it to have l83% of Mediaset Espana, is on the lowest level ever. The group remains confident that this is a temporary situation, destined to resolve itself in the medium term.

See also  China Merchants Bank rose by more than 5% to welcome the new president Wang Liang as its total market value returned to the top of one trillion yuan.

You may also like

The ecosystem of contents becomes central to the...

Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, vivo teamed up with mobile...

European Union, consumer confidence in the EU economy...

Samsung S23 Ultra Appearance Comparison S22 Ultra Original...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

BNP Paribas launches the new Unlimited Turbo Certificates...

Stock index futures fluctuated in a narrow range,...

Color and cars: here are the new trends...

On the 29th, the net purchase of northbound...

Producer prices, a new surge in August

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy