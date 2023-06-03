Mfe, the investment in Prosieben in July could change

Mfe, the investment in Prosieben is at a loss but everything could change in July

ProSieben closest to its majority shareholder, Simple, Media For Europe, i.e. Mediaset after the transfer of the group’s registered office to the Netherlands. The German media group will elect to the supervisory board at the shareholders’ meeting on 30 June next two members indicated by Mfe, Prosieben’s first shareholder with 28.87% of the share capital and 29.7% of the voting rights, none in representation of the Czechs of the PPF, which have 15% of the company. It’s about Catherine Behrendswho has been general manager for the German-speaking European area of ​​Mfe since last October, e Thomas Ingelfingerlong-time manager at the Beiersdorf Group.

Also, according to an article by Business Insider Germaniathe chairman of the supervisory board of Prosieben, Andreas Many, is convinced “that we have to deal with the largest shareholder”. The entry into Prosieben for Mfe led by Pier Silvio Berlusconi was the first step in creating a European alliance between generalist TV broadcasters in order to face the excessive power of Netflix & Co in the Old Continent. But the only step forward made in this sense, after Vivendi’s exit from Mfe, which opposed the operation, was the consolidation with Mediaset Espana.

From July, however, things could change as from July Mfe will be able to have a say on the strategies of the Germans. Meanwhile, taking advantage of the decline in the Prosieben stock on the stock exchange, the Czech group Ppf di Renata Kellnerova increased its stake in German TV from 10 to 15.04%, in shares and derivative instruments. And, as specified by the financial director of PPF Didier Stoessel, PPF too like Mediaset “is a long-term and supportive investor”.

Accounts in the quarter are down

In any case, from July Mfe hopes to influence Prosieben’s management which has been disappointing in the last year. Since the entry into the capital of the German company, in May 2019 with 340 million invested for just under 10% of the capital of the German TV, the company’s accounts have continued to contract. And even if revenues have always remained above the level of 4 billion, profitability has dropped. For the first time in its history, in 2022, the company closed the balance sheet in the red, with a loss of 49 million after profits of 451 million in 2021. Furthermore, the first quarter of 2023 sees revenues down by 13% to 816 million and a net loss of 15 million.

The result on the Stock Exchange is that Prosieben is worth just under 8 euros per share against the almost 15 euros (about 60% less) of Mfe’s first entry into the capital with the capitalization having dropped from over 3.3 billion to 1.8. And in Mfe’s 2022 budget, the share is charged for 486 million, when 24% of Prosieben was entered in the 2021 budget for 780 million. A difference of 300 million which however seems to be of little interest to Mfe, given that it has always reiterated that it is a long-term shareholder. The dividends are also bad, which will lead Mfe to collect a coupon of only 3 million from Prosieben against the 42 collected last year.

The only satisfaction is that the strategy of the former CEO Rainer Beaujean – who resigned in October – focused on non-TV businesses (such as e-commerce) which has always been much opposed by Mfe, in the end failed. But now things should change for the Biscione, interested in building the European maxi-pole. In fact, in addition to the new directors, there will therefore also be the new CEO Bert Habets and the chairman of the supervisory board, Andreas Wiele, both convinced that it is necessary to work and develop the core business of the group, i.e. contents.