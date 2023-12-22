MG 5, zero stars in crash tests for the new Chinese electric car

Listen to the audio version of the article

The MG is 5 obtains zero stars in the crash tests carried out by Ancap, an organization founded in 1993 and specialized in crash tests of cars sold in Australia. The Chinese sedan was assessed negatively by the Australasian New Car Assessment Program for a series of different factors, starting from the fact that the entry-level trim of the sedan lacks seat belt pretensioners while the more expensive version only mounts them on the seats front. There is also a lack of blind spot monitoring and lane assist while the intervention of autonomous emergency braking was limited. All this, and more found in the crash tests, translated into a score of 37% in the protection of adult occupants and 58% in the protection of child passengers.

The MG 5 scored 42% for pedestrian protection and only 13% for safety assistance. Compared to the European body Ncap, where priority is given to safety in the event of an accident, Ancap also carefully evaluates active safety to prevent an accident.

Crash Test MG 5

Going into detail about the crash tests of the MG 5 carried out by Ancap, the Chinese sedan obtained 0/8 points in both frontal and full-width collisions. In the side impact and oblique pole tests it achieved 6/6 and 5.59/6 points. Whiplash protection scored 1/4 point. Far side impact scored 0/4. If the MG 5 is the third car in the history of Ancap tests to obtain zero stars, the MG4 sold in Italy obtained the highest rating in the Australian body’s tests.