MG unveiled the Cyberster concept last year, while the production model will be unveiled in April at the Shanghai Auto Show. The launch of the electric roadster was originally scheduled at the Guangzhou Motor Show scheduled for late November. However, due to concerns that the review could be canceled or at least postponed due to the Chinese government’s strict policy regarding the emergency hideouts, it has been postponed to 2023.

Consequently, the presentation of the Cyberster will take place next year. While we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the model, MG has leaked some clues about the battery-powered roadster that will be offered with both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The latter variant promises to deliver very high performance and will serve as an iconic vehicle for the brand. MG stated that the model will not be the successor to the historic MG TF because it will fit into a completely different market sector. This suggests that the roadester will be expensive, but this is not surprising as this type of car currently has no competitors on the market.

Less extreme than the concept from which it derives

Little is known for the time being about the production model, but patent images surfaced over the summer showing that the roadster will have a less extreme look to the concept from which it derives. That said, there is a clear aesthetic resemblance to the show car, even if the production model will have a much more curvaceous front, sporty side skirts and muscular solutions at the rear. There are no details on the technical specifications of the car, but the concept was credited with acceleration from 0-100 km / h in less than three seconds and a range of up to 800 kilometers.

Will the MG model challenge the new Tesla Roadster?

The new electric MG roadster is announced as the most accredited of the Tesla Roadster’s competitors which should debut in 2023 which after five years of waiting for the second generation should finally be on sale. But never say never seen the policy of continuous delays adopted by the Elon Musk brand. In any case, the electric sports market could increase in the next few years given the interest in this type of cars which in the Google ranking is among the most clicked on the Internet.