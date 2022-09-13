Listen to the audio version of the article

New energy for the MG Motor range with the entry of MG4 Electric, the electric hatchback that brings the new Msp platform to the fore. But the news does not stop: by 2025 the MG range will consist of ten models.

A milestone for the now Chinese brand (originally British) which in 2019 returned to activity in the Old Continent with the ambition of making electric mobility accessible. And, in just 3 years, MG has become the car brand with the highest growth in Europe, where four electrified models were presented with really interesting sales numbers: 150 thousand units sold of which 60 thousand from January to August 2022. But the advanced is constant and to keep up with the trend, MG enters the C segment (the most important for the European market) with a 100% electric hatchback.

MG4 Electric

MG4 Electric: the new scalable architecture debuts

The new MG electric model comes with the MSP platform (Modular Scalable Platform) of the parent company Saic Motor: a completely new scalable architecture for electric traction suitable for vehicles from segment A to D, for SUVs and sports cars. The models conceived on the Msp platform have the possibility of combining formidable electric performance, excellent driving behavior combined with easy-to-use driving support systems and a dynamic and attractive design. The dimensions of MG4 Electric are compact: just over 4 meters long, 1.84 meters wide, 1.5 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.7 meters. The trunk has a capacity of 363 liters.

Batteries placed horizontally

The innovative One Pack battery is the basis of the sportiness of the MG4 Electric. The horizontal arrangement of the battery cells, the extremely low height of 110 mm (the most compact in the sector) allows a substantial optimization of the effective use of the interior space compared to the reduced height of the vehicle. The battery is an integral part of the platform and this helps to make the structure more rigid. This allows for numerous advantages in terms of flexibility, use of space, safety and driving experience. The platform is scalable and functional to create platforms with a pitch from 2.650mm to 3.100mm.

Design and customization

The style that has been adopted for MG4 Electric turns out to be essential and minimalist both for the bodywork and for the interiors. On the outside there is a dynamic silhouette with a sporty character whose strength is the proportions. The rear is very original with a double spoiler and a very noticeable diffuser that allows air to be conveyed better. In the interiors the simple and minimalist style is revived with all the main instruments well positioned. The steering wheel is multifunctional with two spokes, the 7-inch digital dashboard and a 10.25-inch touch display is positioned in the center of the dashboard. The gear lever leaves room for a gear selection wheel. There are three versions: Standard, Comfort and Luxury. While the body colors are seven. The rims, up to 17 inches, are covered with Continental branded tires.

MG4 Electric

Autonomy up to 450 km

The new hatchback from MG is available with two 125 kW or 150 kW electric motors combined with a lithium-ion battery from 51 to 64 kWh. The autonomy depends precisely on the cut of the battery: for the Standard version a 51 kWh battery is mounted which allows an autonomy of up to 350 km. The rear electric motor delivers 125 kW (170 hp) of power. While for the Comfort and Luxury versions a 64 kWh accumulator is mounted and the electric motor delivers a power of 150 kW (204 hp) which allows a range of up to 450 km in the Wltp homologation cycle. electric, the weight is quite low: it starts at 1,655 kg distributed 50:50 between front and rear: a feature that allows for optimal balance and greater agility of the vehicle. The Customer is added to the four classic driving modes (Snow, Eco, Standard and Sport), which allows the responses of the car to be customized according to the driver’s needs.