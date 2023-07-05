MG4 EV XPower, now electrics are also “bad”: the battery-powered hot hatch is coming

Listen to the audio version of the article

The MG4 the symbolic model of the escalation of the Chinese brand of Saic in Europe, but with British DNA that requires it to remain faithful to the legacy of the classic Morris Garage sports cars is about to materialize on the hottest electric market with the MG4 EV XPower. The numbers speak for themselves: the car is approved for a power of 320 kW or 429 hp, with a torque of 600 Nm which guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, while the remarkable speed maximum was suitably self-limited to just 200 km/h.

MG4 EV XPower, offers a range of over 400 km

The highlight of the MG4 EV XPower is the super XDS electronic differential lock for significantly superior all-wheel drive. The twin-motor AWD variant will offer over 400 km of range. The car has completed the test phase on European roads, covering more than 25,000 km. For the development of suspension, steering, brakes and engine response, MG have hired a team of technicians and testers who have adapted the driving dynamics to European roads in view of the debut at Goodwood where the EX4 concept then makes its debut .

MG4 EV XPower, debutta al Festival of Speed

In the temple of speed scheduled for mid-July where the MG4 EV XPower will debut as a preview to enter the brand’s price lists, further attention was given to tests to fine-tune the charging procedures with over twenty electricity suppliers tested to have the full compatibility throughout Europe. There are no aesthetic changes compared to the model that is already in the range which has a decidedly sporty appearance, thanks to a design that, in addition to being very clean especially in the front part, is a solution that had to be respected.

MG4 EV XPower, oversized brakes with orange calipers

Indeed, the MG4 has a front section similar to that of a shark, three-eyed petanus-shaped headlights, plus a muscular bumper with vertical side air intakes with the lower one adopting a trapezoidal shape to which is added also a spoiler. Finally, the waistline is of the raised type with sharp creases on the door panels and shoulders. The new MG4 XPower to tame all the power will offer oversized brakes accredited with an eye-catching orange chrome that clearly distinguishes it from the model in the range today.

MG4 EV XPower, an optimized chassis and the multilink

The braking force is such that it takes only 33.9 meters to go from 100 kmh to 0, a very correct value for an electric car especially when compared to the Tesla Model Y or even the Volkswagen ID.3 Pro. The new MG4 EV XPower is the result of the joint efforts of Saic Design Advanced in London and the Royal College of Art also in London to which the Saic Motor Design Center in Shanghai has been added. In particular, the chassis has been optimized and offers a sophisticated multi-link suspension for the rear axle that handles the considerable power.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

