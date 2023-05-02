MGM China’s Q1 revenue increased by 1.3 times year-on-year Macau gaming revenue exceeded agency expectations



News from the Financial Associated Press on May 2 (edited by Zhou Xinyang)MGM China (02282.HK) disclosed its first quarter results on May 1.

The data shows that the company’s Q1 revenue increased by 130% year-on-year to US$618 million, but it fell by 16% compared with the first quarter of 2019 before the epidemic. Profit margin was 27.4%, compared to 26.3% in the first quarter of 2019.

MGM said that MGM China has returned to profitability and is currently planning to build an integrated resort in Japan to seek expansion in Asia.

According to the data released by the Macau Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, the gaming revenue in April recorded 14.722 billion patacas, an increase of 4.5 times year-on-year. .

Compared with the 23.588 billion patacas in April 2019 before the epidemic, it has recovered to the level of 62.4%.

Macau’s gaming revenue in the first four months of this year recorded 49.364 billion patacas, an increase of 1.41 times year-on-year.

May 1 Macau Tourism “Hot” April Gambling Data Exceeds Expectations

According to a report by Macau Radio, Lu Zhiliang, chairman of the Macau Hotel and Tourism Chamber of Commerce, said that it is estimated that tourism in Macau during the May Day Golden Week holiday will be very popular.

Huang Hui, president of the Macau Leisure Tourism Service Innovation Association, said that it is understood that during the May Day holiday, the number of group visitors to Macau will increase by 30% compared with normal days, and it is expected that the average daily number of tourists will be nearly 80,000, which is expected to break the record for the highest number of tourists in a single day. He said that the hotels will recruit more staff, but it is estimated that about 1,000 rooms are still vacant due to staffing issues, and it is believed that the improvement will not be until June.

HSBC Research released a research report at the end of April stating that considering the May 1st Golden Week holiday, Macau’s gaming revenue in April is expected to be between 12.7 billion and 12.9 billion patacas, which is equivalent to about 55% of the level in April 2019. During the rest of the month, the average daily gambling revenue ranged from about 470 million patacas to 500 million patacas.

In fact, Macau’s official data exceeded institutional expectations.

The bank pointed out that the decline in the share prices of gaming stocks in the first three months of 2023 reflected market concerns that there may be a new wave of new crown epidemics, but the bank believes that the market is overly concerned. The bank expects the May Day Golden Week holiday to support short-term share price performance, but in the long run, potential visa restrictions and tightening capital controls may drag down its growth.