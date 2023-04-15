6
- MGM-led conglomerate gets approval to build Japan’s first casino with $8 billion project investment Wall Street Journal
- Japanese government approves casino in Osaka Lianhe Zaobao
- The first batch of casinos built in Japan is expected to attract 20 million customers[Dongfang Headlines]2023-4-14 | Video Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- Japan’s first casino approved to settle in Osaka to be completed in 2029 Sin Chew Daily
- The initial investment is 17.9 billion yuan, and it will open in 2029. Osaka, Japan will build a comprehensive resort with casinos Lianhe Zaobao
