Home Business Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future
Business

Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

by admin
Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference – Fast Technology – Technology Changes the Future

Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference

2022-11-28 14:02:22 Source: Fast Technology Author: Zhenting Editor: Zhenting Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

In today’s news, a rice fan left a message to Wei Siqi, product manager of Xiaomi,Said that the chin of Mi 13 is too OK, and it is ready to buy it immediately after the press conference.

It is reported that,Mi 13 adopts an extremely narrow quadrilateral design, with three sides of 1.61mm and the widest width of only 1.81mm. The screen-to-body ratio is as high as 93.3%.For comparison, the iPhone 14 is 2.4mm wide and the iPhone 14 Pro is 2.15mm wide.

Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference

​​Wei Siqi introduced that Mi 13 spent huge sums of money to customize a stunning screen, which realized the visual quadrilateral design and protects the eyes. in addition,Mi 13 uses a right-angle middle frame, and there is no so-called plastic edging between the middle frame and the screen, which further improves the texture of the phone.

More importantly, a blogger has already used Mi 13. He said that although Mi 13 has a right-angle design, it feels better than the iPhone.

In terms of core configuration, this time Mi 13 uses a straight screen, and Mi 13 Pro uses a curved screen. Both are equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. The new products will be officially released on December 1.

It is worth noting that the Mi 13 series and MIUI 14 will be unveiled on the same stage.

See also  Yuan Longping's unforgettable new sea rice is going to the market. Netizens: What does the rice in saline soil taste like-Rice, Yuan Longping, Hybrid Rice-Kuai Technology (Media under Drive House)-Technology changes the future

Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

Editor in charge: Zhenting

  • Support tipping

  • supportpeople

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating sharepeople rate

You may also like

S&P: ECB will raise rates by another 75...

Lange’s daily inventory of construction steel products: the...

Bmw 3.0 CSL, limited edition to celebrate the...

Another chairman is controlled. Recently, 19 Chinese listed...

Malta Turin, an axis to ensure a better...

Nasdaq closes nightmare year: escape is worth $7.4...

Xiaopeng Motors plans to develop its own battery?...

Protests against Xi Jinping’s “Zero-Covid” policy are mounting...

6 Ways Synchronous Learning Helps Improve Employee Competency...

Market long-short game in the short term, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy