Mi 13 is about to debut Mi Fan: This chin is too good to buy immediately after the press conference

In today’s news, a rice fan left a message to Wei Siqi, product manager of Xiaomi,Said that the chin of Mi 13 is too OK, and it is ready to buy it immediately after the press conference.

It is reported that,Mi 13 adopts an extremely narrow quadrilateral design, with three sides of 1.61mm and the widest width of only 1.81mm. The screen-to-body ratio is as high as 93.3%.For comparison, the iPhone 14 is 2.4mm wide and the iPhone 14 Pro is 2.15mm wide.

​​Wei Siqi introduced that Mi 13 spent huge sums of money to customize a stunning screen, which realized the visual quadrilateral design and protects the eyes. in addition,Mi 13 uses a right-angle middle frame, and there is no so-called plastic edging between the middle frame and the screen, which further improves the texture of the phone.

More importantly, a blogger has already used Mi 13. He said that although Mi 13 has a right-angle design, it feels better than the iPhone.

In terms of core configuration, this time Mi 13 uses a straight screen, and Mi 13 Pro uses a curved screen. Both are equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform. The new products will be officially released on December 1.

It is worth noting that the Mi 13 series and MIUI 14 will be unveiled on the same stage.