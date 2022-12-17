According to today’s news, Wang Teng of Xiaomi company said,Mi 13 offline stores are all sold out, and replenishment is still on the way.

Since the pre-sale on December 11, this flagship has been in short supply, and every round of sales has been sold out, and the popularity is hot.This also means that Mi 13 has established itself on the high-end road, and the starting price of the machine is 3999 yuan.

As the flagship of the year, the Xiaomi Mi 13 Standard Edition is also equipped with Leica professional optical lenses, Leica native dual image quality, and newly added Leica super color images and Leica realistic portraits. Each lens has passed the Leica optical certification,With high resolution, large aperture, and less distortion. The newly added 75mm focal length can not only take into account the long-range shooting, but also suitable for shooting portrait subjects.

In addition, Xiaomi Mi 13 also has a built-in Leica classic image quality, which is highly suitable for the Leica Look of Leica cameras, retains the real contrast of light and dark and accurate white balance in the picture, avoids large distortion of light, shadow and color, and pursues the precise balance of computational photography , making it just right to optimize the picture without introducing any artifacts.

The photos in this mode can be used directly, and there is also room for later adjustments, which is convenient for photographers to make adjustments; “Leica Vivid” is a new Leica mobile image style, which moderately adjusts the picture on the basis of maintaining accuracy and restraint. Brightening and saturation adjustments, showing bright and sharp tones and vivid and full colors, are more suitable for vivid scenes and information records.

In terms of core configuration, Xiaomi Mi 13 uses a 6.36-inch straight screen with four narrow sides.Equipped with Qualcomm’s second-generation Snapdragon 8, rear-mounted 50MP Leica main camera, Leica 75mm telephoto and Leica ultra-wide-angle, the battery is 4500mAh, and supports 67W wired and 50W wireless flash charging.