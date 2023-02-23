Home Business Mi 13 Ultra mobile phone case exposure: four cameras in the middle, serious bulge
Business

by admin
Recently, there have been more and more revelations about Mi 13 Ultra on the Internet, which seems to mean that this new machine will meet with you soon.

Today, the digital blogger “Panda is very bald” released a picture of the mobile phone case of Mi 13 Ultra.It can be seen that the new phone will adopt a large circular matrix camera design, with four rear cameras arranged in two rows, similar to the “middle split”, which is basically consistent with the previously released renderings.

In addition, the camera module part of the mobile phone case has serious protrusions, and the thickness is almost half of the body, so the image performance should be good.

According to reports,The new machine continues to be equipped with the IM989 one-inch main camera, and is equipped with 3 IMX858 lenses, covering ultra-wide-angle, 3x portrait telephoto and 5x telephoto respectively.and equipped with Leica imaging, this will be the most powerful imaging flagship in Xiaomi’s history.

In addition, Mi 13 Ultra will be equipped with the second-generation Snapdragon 8 mobile platform, which provides up to 16GB of memory and 256GB of native storage.

It is reported that Xiaomi will participate in the MWC 2023 conference held in Barcelona, ​​​​Spain on February 27. At that time, Xiaomi will exhibit the latest mobile phones, ecological chain products and cutting-edge technologies. Mi 13 Ultra may be unveiled at the conference.

